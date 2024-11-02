Hung Cao Is Within One Point of Sen. Tim Kaine

Hung Cao is running against Tim Kaine for the United States Senate. He retired as a Navy Captain. Hung Cao was a refugee from Vietnam in 1975. The communists murdered his grandparents. Hung Cao knows communism well and now sees the Biden-Harris administration taking the United States in that terrible direction.

“We are losing our country. You know it…If America fails, there is no place else to go,” Hung Cao says.

We are barnstorming Virginia taking on 12 cities in three days. Let’s go win this! pic.twitter.com/Glj7G9O8Y7 — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) November 1, 2024

His powerful statement:

I’m Hung Cao. My family was one of the last to escape Saigon before it fell to the Communists. I know what it’s like to lose your country. We are losing ours today. November 5th is Liberation Day. President Trump and I will save America and make it great again. Watch below pic.twitter.com/j7uJ8P99jO — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) May 31, 2024

Hung Cao is within 1 point:

VIRGINIA SENATE Kaine: 46% (+1)

Cao: 45% 10/28-10/30 | Chism Strategies | 520 LV — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 2, 2024

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) refused to condemn the Anarcho-Communist organization Antifa. The organization believes in “peace through violence.” They seek to shut down the free speech of all ideological opponents.

“I don’t like broad brushes, and I don’t know enough about them to say that they’re terrorists but people who do violent things,” Kaine told the Daily Caller in a statement. “The law should take care of them.”

Tim Kaine suggested that Democrats should “fight in the streets” against the administration, in Congress, and in the courts after Trump’s inauguration.

It’s no surprise; he’s a far-left guy with Marxist roots.

Tim Kaine’s Marxist past

In 1980, radical revolutionary priest Fr. James Carney met with Tim Kaine. After a relentless search, Kaine traveled by bus and walked miles to meet him. He has spoken highly of him and his time with him.

The priest was a member of a Communist band of revolutionaries at a time when President Ronald Reagan was sending financial aid to the freedom fighters. The group was led by a Ché Guevara soldier, Reyes Mata.

Carney subscribed to the Communist religious doctrine of Liberation theology. He traveled with a Cuban-trained Communist guerilla group trying to overturn the country’s government. He was a self-described “good Marxist.”

The Communist Guerilla Priest

By 1983, the Communist guerilla priest was exiled from the Catholic church. That year, he was thrown to his death from a helicopter by a Honduran death squad.

In his autobiography, he wrote, as any true believer would that “thanks partially to the Marxist criticism of religion, the Holy Spirit has finally been able to lead many present-day Christians to an understanding of the gospel of Christ and the ‘good news for the poor’ about their liberation from the yoke of exploitation.

It is alarming to know that while in Honduras, Tim Kaine embraced the radical interpretation of the gospel, liberation theology. That version of theology at the time was full-blown communism and is believed to have originated with the Soviets.

Soviet and East German archives show that “active measures” were undertaken to undermine the Vatican and the pope, which were key barriers to Soviet influence in Latin America. Liberation Theology itself is believed to have been formed out of the Kremlin disinformation campaign. The top-ranking Soviet Bloc defector of the Cold War, Gen. Ion Pacepa, admits that he was personally involved in the operation.

These documents are found in books by the former Associated Press Berlin bureau chief, John Koehler, and Professor Christopher Andrew in the Mitrokhin Archive data published by Cambridge University.

Tim Kaine developed a pro-Soviet, hardcore, Marxist ideology rejected by the Catholic Church and the United States – at the time.

It wasn’t only his extensive efforts to meet with a Soviet-tied revolutionary priest; it was the Jesuits with whom he was ensconced. The Jesuits were arrested for gunrunning the year he was there. The Honduran government had to ban all American Jesuits from coming to Honduras because of their left-wing activism.

The JVC

Kaine must have known what he was getting into when he signed up with the JVC [Jesuit volunteers] for missionary work. He was a graduate of a Jesuit preparatory high school. Kaine knew that the Jesuits were involved in operations on the fringe of the Catholic Church and in support of the enemies of the United States of America.

He stepped into a Communist revolution in which the Jesuits were engaged on the wrong side. Reports indicate that in Honduras, “Mr. Kaine embraced liberation theology.”

That was when they expelled Fr. Carney, the priest Kaine made extensive efforts to meet.

Kaine opposed US involvement in the region, which was aimed at stopping the spread of Marxism.

Kaine was upset by US involvement and the death of the priest but not by the Communist insurgency invading Honduras.