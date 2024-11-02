It Looks Like Democrats Might Be Cheating in Georgia

RNC Chair Michael Whatley said that Democratic officials in Georgia are playing loose with election laws. At the last minute, they accepted ballots over the weekend, which he said violates the law. They have also refused to let Republican poll observers in to watch the process.

Why would they do that unless they wanted to cheat?

Whatley said:

Democrat officials in Georgia are playing fast and loose with election law. Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties decided at the last minute to accept ballots over the weekend – which disregards the law.

They have also failed to let our poll observers in to watch the process. The Secretary of State has issued guidance to allow Republican poll watchers in but local officials REFUSE.

Our election integrity operation has filed a lawsuit. Georgia voters demand that the state and courts ensure that these reckless counties administer fair, transparent, and secure elections. Anything less undermines public trust.

The RNC is suing, but his lawsuit might not succeed, or Democrats could ignore it. Anyone who points to potential fraud could end up like Mayor Giuliani.

Only 1% of poll watchers in Fulton County are Republicans. I noticed in 2020 that many are Black Lives Matter volunteers.

Had a similar problem in Cobb during the 2021 runoff. Had to sue with a pro-Trump PAC. @GJasonThompson and I got a consent agreement and then he got another in Fulton. Afterwards, Cobb complied but Fulton Elections ignored the consent agreement. Judge wouldn’t enforce. — Jason M. Shepherd (@JasonShepherd) November 2, 2024

Anything goes in Fulton County. We don’t know what the law requires in Georgia, but so far, Gov. Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger have not responded.

GEORGIA – FULTON COUNTY Here is the email/letter Democrats put out not allowing people to watch the drop boxes in Fulton County, which is in violation of the law & against Judge Kevin Farmer’s ruling today. We need to show up & watch what is going on!! What do they have… pic.twitter.com/SwopIMy9wd — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) November 2, 2024

This Democrat says Georgia does cheat. He cheats.

Democrat admits to a ballot harvesting operation that the Democrat Party used to cheat in Georgia during the 2020 election. Be vigilant, Dems are cheating again!pic.twitter.com/CbqsaLQOJN — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 28, 2024