Rush knows he’s ‘under a death sentence’ in an emotional update

Rush Limbaugh has stage 4 lung cancer, and he said on his show today that he knows he is under a death sentence.

When he first got the news, he didn’t think he’d make it to October. The treatments he receives are experimental. His cancer seemed to have stopped its progression in prior scans but the recent scan shows some progression.

He is suffering from a very aggressive, fast-moving cancer.

It’s different “when you have a terminal disease with a time frame to it,” he said.

"I hate the way I feel every day. It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over." Rush Limbaugh gives an emotional update on his fight with cancer that he says is "terminal."