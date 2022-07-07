Hunter Biden is a national security threat. Joe sold our emergency oil to a CCP firm Hunter’s tied to and funded Hunter’s Russian prostitution ring.

The Story

Joe Biden sold a million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China-owned gas giant, Unipec or Sinopec which purchases Russian oil. It is wholly owned by the Chinese Communist government. Joe also appears to have funded Hunter’s participation in a Russian escort ring.

Joe Biden has sold five million barrels from the emergency reserves to foreign nations, including China while Americans pay exorbitant prices at the pump.

Joe Biden also falsely claimed it would “support American consumers and the global economy” in response to “Putin’s War” and “Putin’s Price Hike.”

SINOPEC IS TIED TO HUNTER

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner admonished Biden for selling “raw materials to the Communist Chinese for them to use as they want.”

Turner told The Washington Free Beacon that the decision highlights the Biden family’s “relationship with China.” Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is tied to Sinopec. In 2015, a private equity firm he cofounded bought a $1.7 billion stake in Sinopec Marketing. Sinopec went on to enter negotiations to purchase Gazprom in March, one month after the Biden administration sanctioned the Russian gas giant.

Also today, Sens. Grassley and Johnson are calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray to investigate Joe Biden who wittingly or unwittingly financed son Hunter’s participation in a Russian-tied prostitution ring.

Here’s the Chuck Grassley & Ron Johnson letter about Joe & Hunter Biden sent today to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, & U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who is running the criminal investigation into POTUS’s son.https://t.co/CXfCG308IY pic.twitter.com/hP1mPRzLUI — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 7, 2022

Good find:

Biden has his perverted son greeting people at the Presidential Medal presentation.

Hunter Biden CAUGHT on camera at White House reception as Biden Administration installs him as front-row greeter pic.twitter.com/qDKICySF65 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2022

Related