Hunter Biden Is Possibly a Traitor Who Assisted CCP’s Global Ambitions

The federal government has enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and lying on a gun application about his drug abuse. Allegedly, he was offered a deal and turned it down. Now the DOJ is trying to decide if they will charge him. If Republicans take over the House, the situation will be far worse for the Bidens. Hunter is accused of helping China with its global ambitions.

If they have evidence, why wouldn’t they charge him? Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, appointed to his current post by former President Donald Trump, will make the decision.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the investigation, reported that agents had determined months ago that they had assembled a viable criminal case against Hunter Biden.

Jesse Watters said that Bidens were supposed to be the face of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The initiative is being used to make China the world powerhouse, replacing the US. It makes the Bidens traitors.

The Bidens partnered with the “spy chief of China” and got rich by helping CEFC China Energy build Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Watch:

Jesse Watters: “This is not a Hunter Biden story, this is a Joe Biden story. The house of cards could fall if they keep the pressure on. Think about this. If you follow the evidence to where this is going, Joe Biden is a traitor.” pic.twitter.com/gZRUvebGgJ — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) October 6, 2022

THE BELT AND ROAD

CEFC was part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 70 countries and international organizations considered a centerpiece of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s foreign policy.

CEFC was one of the firms that secured energy and infrastructure investments overseas. The investments were for President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The Chinese firm obtained a 14% stake in Russian conglomerate Rosneft and Hunter played a role in the acquisition.

Ye Jianming, CEFC’s founder, would say the Rosneft purchase was “mainly driven by China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” according to Reuters.

They became a major player in China’s global takeovers. His partner Tony Bobulinski said, based on text messages, Hunter acted as Ye’s personal lawyer.

READ MORE DETAILS HERE.

More Background Information

Related