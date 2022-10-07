Swedish Security Service Found Evidence of “Serious Sabotage”

According to a preliminary Swedish investigation, Nord Stream Pipelines 1 and 2 were likely sabotaged. They found evidence of the use of explosive devices and suspicion of “serious sabotage.” They believe it was a “deliberate act.”

Sweden’s findings support the premise that the pipeline was intentionally damaged. The Swedish Security Service said what happened in the Baltic Sea was “very serious,” but didn’t give details about its investigation.

“We can confirm that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish economic zone, which have caused extensive damage to the gas pipelines. The crime scene investigation has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage,” said public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, in a statement published Thursday. Two of the leaks are in a Swedish exclusive economic zone of international waters, the other two are in an equivalent area for Denmark. Denmark and Germany are also conducting their own investigations, in conjunction with Sweden.

Together, Sweden’s Coast Guard, military, and police authorities seized evidence from the scene of the leaks. They reported that those unspecified materials will “now be reviewed and analyzed.”

While the leaks have stopped and the area is no longer cordoned off, the investigation continues.

We better hope the US didn’t do it. For that matter, if Russia did do it, that would be equally bad.

