Hunter Biden to Step Down from the Board of the Red China-Backed Firm

Hunter Biden is giving up his job at a Chinese backed company because it’s become a hot potato as his father reaches once again for the prize he’s longed for — the presidency.

Joe Biden’s son is a multi-millionaire thanks to deals he appears to have made when he traveled to Ukraine and China with his father, the then-vice president.

One of those deals put him on the board of the Chinese-communist-backed equity firm. He has also said he will forego all foreign work if his father becomes President. Hunter wants to avoid any conflict of interest.

Doesn’t this make him look guilty?

According to Bloomberg, he “reiterated that he never discussed his business activities with his father.” Uh, he said he did once. He told the New Yorker that.

“Hunter always understood that his father would be guided, entirely and unequivocally, by established U.S. policy, regardless of its effects on Hunter’s professional interests,” the statement said. “He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the President of the United States.”

His father is the one who brought this upon himself when he publicly stated that he forced Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor using taxpayer dollars to extort them.

Joe’s numbers have gone down considerably, all of it his fault, between his gaffes and his failure to answer for the conflicts of interest.

Now Democrats have a communist as the top contender, Paleface Warren.