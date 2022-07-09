Hunter Called Jill Dirty Names, Now He’s a WH Greeter

Hunter Biden called his step-mom Jill Biden a “vindictive moron” and “entitled c–t” in text messages after she urged him to go to rehab to kick his drug habit, according to a new report. He’s also involved in the latest Biden-China scandal. Apparently, the media doesn’t have a problem with any of this or the fact that he’s a White House greeter now.

JILL’S REWARD FOR TRYING TO HELP HIM

President Biden’s 52-year-old crackhead son made the remarks in a string of text messages that he sent in 2018 as his family was rallying to get him help, The Sun reported.

His crack cocaine habit and wild sex sessions with call girls were out of control.

Hallie and Jill were trying to get him in rehab, thus his lashing out.

Hunter said to his late brother Beau’s wife Hallie – his girlfriend at the time – “F–k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c–t as you,” he wrote to Hallie as their brief relationship deteriorated.

He also admitted to calling his stepmom a “f–king moron, a vindictive moron” in a separate text exchange with his uncle, James Biden, just days later.

Joe’s chip off the old block then belittled her teaching skills for good measure.

He sounds nice. [sarcasm]

In the texts to his uncle, who is President Biden’s brother, Hunter said he had raged to Jill that he was smarter than her.

“And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program,” Hunter said in the text.

“So go f–k yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you any more than you like me.”

In another text to his uncle, Hunter bemoaned that his own father allegedly hadn’t visited him during his prior rehab stints.

“Litteraly [sic] has never come to one never actually called me while in rehab,” Hunter wrote of his father. “So that’s a little insane.”

The messages were on an iPhone he backed up to his laptop – the one from Hell that he abandoned in a Computer store.

WHITE HOUSE GREETER

Now he’s a greeter at the White House when his father is giving out the Presidential Medal to some deserving people, as well as America haters and communists.

Just imagine if this was Donald Trump’s son.

It doesn’t stop there. Biden sold oil to our arch enemies – the CCP – and Hunter is tied to the Chinese Communist State-owned company he sold it to. The GOP said this is impeachable. No kidding. He’s a traitor. What about the borders and all the other unconstitutional orders he’s given?

🚨BREAKING: Joe Biden CAUGHT in MASSIVE corruption scandal, stealing oil from America with Hunter at the center Will this bring down the Biden Crime Family for GOOD?! pic.twitter.com/7JN5lKz4OM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2022

He represents the US and Democrats? Nice job Dems, but, hey, no more mean tweets.

Hunter Biden CAUGHT on camera at White House reception as Biden Administration installs him as front-row greeter pic.twitter.com/qDKICySF65 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2022

Related