Hunter Goes on Offense, Sues the IRS, His Corruption Is Private

Hunter Biden didn’t like being exposed, so he’s suing the IRS whistleblowers who did exactly that.

President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, sued the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, alleging that his privacy rights were violated when agents aired concerns to Congress and the media about the handling of the investigation into his taxes and business dealings.

So, if you commit crimes, you can now say it invades your privacy?

BREACH OF PRIVACY

In a 27-page lawsuit, Hunter Biden’s lawyers focused on IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who said Justice Department officials slow-walked and stymied the investigation into the president’s son.

The younger Biden’s lawyers argued that, in airing concerns about the handling of the criminal inquiry, the two agents disclosed information that federal law deems should be kept secret.

The agents have said they reported their concerns through appropriate internal channels, and their disclosures to Congress were made legally, reports Wall Street Journal.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out since Donald Trump didn’t have rights, privacy, or otherwise, when Democrats grabbed all of his tax information.

Biden seeks $1,000 for each unauthorized disclosure of his tax return information, a declaration from the IRS, a data security plan from the agency, production of documents related to Biden’s taxes, and other relief, reports Reuters.

Shapley’s legal team responded, “This suit against the IRS is just another frivolous smear by Biden family attorneys trying to turn people’s attention away from Hunter Biden’s own legal problems and intimidate any current and future whistleblowers. The federal judge in Delaware who oversaw the aborted plea deal shot down similar claims against the whistleblowers after they exposed the secret backroom deal between Hunter Biden and the Department of Justice. Neither IRS SSA Gary Shapley nor his attorneys have ever released any confidential taxpayer information except through whistleblower disclosures authorized by statute. Once Congress released that testimony, like every American citizen, he has a right to discuss that public information.”

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee called the lawsuit “intimidation” in a post on social media.

Hunter Biden last week also filed a lawsuit against a former White House aide during Donald Trump’s presidency over the aide’s alleged role in the publication of embarrassing images and emails.

If you sue corrupt people, they will play dirty pool.

