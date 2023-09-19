Threat of Hot War Between Armenia and Azerbaijan – WWIII Fears

Armenians and Azerbaijanis are colliding into a hot war at a time when the world is on the precipice of WW III over Ukraine. Iran is on the side of Armenia, and the US, Turkey, and Pakistan support Azerbaijan.

This is as the US is ruled by an imbecile and a military leadership responsible for the surrender of Afghanistan to 7th-century thugs.

BREAKING: AZERBAIJAN ATTACKS ARMENIAN REGION | RISK OF NEW WAR Azerbaijan has just declared a major offensive on the Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh region, risking an all-out war. Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone into war twice over this region (early 1990s and 2020)… pic.twitter.com/1tbIV1hDpo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 19, 2023

Peter Zeihan said the Azerbaijanis are not as bad as they used to be, and they have drones, which gives them an advantage.

Armenia bought artillery from India instead of acquiring air defense systems after seeing the effectiveness of drones Armenian Defense Ministry is not interested in winning any war pic.twitter.com/jGY3XISIQh — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) September 19, 2023

Iran doesn’t want a powerful Azerbaijan on their borders.

Zeihan explains the lobbying war in the US.

There are protests in front of the Russian embassy in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Unrest in Yerevan as protesters accuse Prime Minister @NikolPashinyan of betrayal for not supporting Karabakh Armenians. Tensions rise as they attempt to breach the government building. #Armenia #Yerevan #Protests #Karabakh pic.twitter.com/ezSQSETcCb — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) September 19, 2023

❗ «Farewell #Russia, country of slaves, country of masters!» — at the Embassy in #Yerevan:

« *, * !The delusional ideas of restoring the Soviet Union in the inflamed brain of the…

George Papadopoulos wrote on X, “Azerbaijan just started to attack Armenia as I predicted. World War III is spreading. Quickly.

“There is a new hot spot emerging: Azerbaijan, funded by Turkey and armed with jihadists, is on the verge of attacking Armenia. Russian special forces have entered Armenia and Iran is sending troops to the border. This is the consequence of killing American energy at home and depending on foreign pipeline deals. Watch this space, closely. World War III might have started in Ukraine, but it’s quickly moving in Africa and the Caucasus now too.”

BREAKING: Large scale fighting has just started in Nagorno-Karabakh. Artillery and suicide drones are in action by both sides. It’s possible that another war between Azerbaijan and Armenia is starting in front of our eyes. pic.twitter.com/xXC0Er8fCj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 19, 2023

Here’s another analysis.

#Azerbaijan is at war against Nagorno Karabakh and #Russia is currently conducting a hybrid war against Armenia’s statehood, sovereignty, and democratic future. At this moment, not only the fate of #NagornoKarabakh, but also of Armenia is being decided. Armenian pro-Russian… pic.twitter.com/ETnGw5j9QX — Robert Ananyan (@robananyan) September 19, 2023

