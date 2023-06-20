Hunter Pleads Guilty to Nothing Much – This Fools No One

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to three federal charges, the Justice Department wrote in a court filing Tuesday.

The president’s son has agreed to plead guilty to two counts related to federal tax violations and one count of possession of a firearm “by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance,” according to the filing.

Most people knew this would be the outcome.

He’s pleading to the most minimal charges they could find. He’ll not be punished for his blatant corruption.

The gun charge will likely be dismissed.

Sean Davis of the Federalist wrote: DOJ had Hunter nailed on these charges years ago. Why’d they wait years to do this only to give Hunter a slap on the wrist with no jail time? Because DOJ is crooked and is trying to prevent any more investigation of how they tried to make the Hunter bribery investigation disappear. Nobody is fooled here.

No, no one is fooled here. We have radical leftists destroying the country.

Tom Fitton posted. “Breaking: In an “in-your-face” show of contempt for the rule of law, Biden regime gives sweetheart plea deal to Hunter Biden. Avoids prosecutions tied to foreign bribery and Joe.”

President Trump called it FBI raids for J6 peaceful protestors & months of pre-trial detention FBI raids for pro-life protestors School board moms called “domestic terrorists” FBI raids & indictments for Trump But Hunter Biden? He gets a hush hush plea deal & no jail time pic.twitter.com/ldJ6x6RbZB — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 20, 2023

“Two sources familiar with the agreement told NBC News that it includes a provision in which the U.S. attorney has agreed to recommend probation for Biden for his tax violations. The tax and gun charges will most likely not result in any jail time for President Joe Biden’s son.” https://t.co/7W5BK7uWRD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 20, 2023

DONALD TRUMP’S COURT DATE

Meanwhile, Donald Trump faces 400 years in prison for what? The same record-keeping ‘crimes’ Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, and so on committed?

His court date is August 14th.

Judge Aileen Cannon has set the first court date for former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial, a little over a week before the first GOP primary debate.

The case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida will begin Aug. 14, 2023, per a court filing on Tuesday.

Cannon also said in the filing that the deadline for both parties to submit pre-trial motions and motions in limine, meaning in the beginning, is July 24, 2023.

