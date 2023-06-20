Not “Rational” US Officials Block Rescue Mission of Titanic Tourists

By
M Dowling
-
3
118

With only hours of oxygen left in the submersible that was touring the Titanic, it has gone missing over the wreckage. By 12 pm on Thursday, the oxygen will be depleted. The sub, carrying five people, has been missing since Sunday when it lost all contact while exploring the wreckage of the famous ship 13,000 ft under the sea. GB News said the US is holding up a possible rescue. Rescuers say it’s not a rational decision.

Even if it is located, it would not be easy to rescue those on board, given the depths. It’s down about two miles. It is so deep even the U.S. Coastguard does not have the capabilities to reach it.

We don’t know if they are even alive.

British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, is among those missing as rescue crews search the Atlantic Ocean.

Harding, who runs an aviation company, was on the 21ft vessel when it set off on Sunday.

The father-of-two, who lives in the UAE, said he was “proud” to be joining OceanGate as a “mission specialist,” adding that the group included “a couple of legendary explorers.”

French diving expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and submarine boss Stockton Rush are likely on the missing submarine.

A British rescue mission to locate it has been “blocked by US officials.” Yet, there are only hours left to locate and save them. The five passengers onboard are running out of oxygen.

A remotely operated vehicle capable of pulling the vessel has been waiting to leave an airport in the Channel Islands since 7 pm on Monday, says GB News. The vessel takes tourists to the Titanic shipwreck out of the Atlantic Ocean.

NOT RATIONAL
According to the Telegraph, the team from deepwater specialists Magellan Limited has not received approval for take-off.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
13 seconds ago

This is not a USA (former) problem. Canada, France and GB are welcome to act. It would cost millions to stage a likely failed rescue attempt.

0
Reply
Papa
Papa
7 minutes ago

I’m not surprised the US is the problem!

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
33 minutes ago

What rich people won’t spend their money on. Like the clowns who line up to climb Mt. Everest. The Titanic resting spot is a graveyard, not a place to take pictures of and brag that you were one of the few people to ever visit.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz