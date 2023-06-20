Not “Rational” US Officials Block Rescue Mission of Titanic Tourists

With only hours of oxygen left in the submersible that was touring the Titanic, it has gone missing over the wreckage. By 12 pm on Thursday, the oxygen will be depleted. The sub, carrying five people, has been missing since Sunday when it lost all contact while exploring the wreckage of the famous ship 13,000 ft under the sea. GB News said the US is holding up a possible rescue. Rescuers say it’s not a rational decision.

Even if it is located, it would not be easy to rescue those on board, given the depths. It’s down about two miles. It is so deep even the U.S. Coastguard does not have the capabilities to reach it.

We don’t know if they are even alive.

British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, is among those missing as rescue crews search the Atlantic Ocean.

Harding, who runs an aviation company, was on the 21ft vessel when it set off on Sunday.

The father-of-two, who lives in the UAE, said he was “proud” to be joining OceanGate as a “mission specialist,” adding that the group included “a couple of legendary explorers.”

French diving expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and submarine boss Stockton Rush are likely on the missing submarine.

A British rescue mission to locate it has been “blocked by US officials.” Yet, there are only hours left to locate and save them. The five passengers onboard are running out of oxygen.

A remotely operated vehicle capable of pulling the vessel has been waiting to leave an airport in the Channel Islands since 7 pm on Monday, says GB News. The vessel takes tourists to the Titanic shipwreck out of the Atlantic Ocean.

NOT RATIONAL

According to the Telegraph, the team from deepwater specialists Magellan Limited has not received approval for take-off.

He added Magellan’s remotely operated vehicle was unique in that it was likely the only asset available to have a winch capable of dragging submersibles from the depths of the ocean, while it can also detect signals and send them above the surface. Mr Hunchak said the desperate situation was “painful” to him as he described Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a Frenchman reported to be among those on the submersible, as a “personal mentor”. He told the Telegraph: “We have British, French and US citizens on board and every minute here counts. This is not a rational decision, this is the only asset we have with a winch, and the guys are experts in this area. “Why not run both vessels? The more help we can get, the better, and denying us means you are giving up on every option you have to save lives.” “These are irreplaceable human beings.” There are a lot of not rational decisions being made by US officials in this administration.

