After claiming innocence for years, Hunter Biden pled guilty to tax evasion, which means he served as a foreign agent. Hunter funneled money from Rumania, Russia, Ukraine, and China without paying taxes and without registering as a foreign agent.

Biden had previously denied allegations that he intentionally avoided paying $1.4m (£1m) in income tax from 2016 to 2019.

Initially, Biden said he wanted to enter what is known as an Alford plea – where he would accept the charges while maintaining his innocence – but prosecutors objected.

According to CBS News, the BBC’s news partner, He said he would simply plead guilty, but prosecutors have also objected to this latest offer.

This would be his second conviction this year. He made the offer as jury selection was about to begin.

The judge hasn’t accepted the plea yet but warned Hunter he faces 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

One might assume Joe Biden will pardon him as part of his deal for leaving the presidential race.

Hunter said he would plead guilty to spare his family from testifying.