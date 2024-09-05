Trump’s Team Met With Judge Chutkan’s Contempt in Court

Donald Trump’s lawyers are in court before Obama Judge Chutkan, pleading not guilty to the new superseding indictment by Jack Smith in the conjured-up J6 case.

ABC News reports that Judge Chutkan didn’t finalize the hearing schedule, but she said she would ASAP.

Prosecutors want to file their brief before September is out.

Trump attorney John Lauro argued that Judge Chutkan should “address a number of pretrial and indictment-related questions — especially related to Trump’s communications with then-VP Mike Pence — before letting prosecutors file a brief defending the indictment.” Chutkan plans to address every issue at once. She’s in a hurry, and due process won’t be a problem.

Lauro said there is a “major problem” here because, according to Lauro, the Supreme Court already decided that the information in the indictment about communication between Trump and Pence is related to an official act.

Unsurprisingly, Chutkan didn’t agree. “No, I would disagree with you, Mr. Lauro. They have not decided that. They have sent that back to me for me to figure that out.”

I guess we know how she will rule, and it could be before November.

Jack Smith’s corrupt team of vipers said they wanted to move “quickly.”

Lauro was met with Chutkan’s contempt when he spoke.

Defense attorney John Lauro asked to speak briefly. Chutkan said, “I don’t need any more rhetoric on how serious and grave this is,” allowing him to speak briefly.

“It’s not rhetoric; it’s called legal argument,” Lauro fired back.

Lauro again insisted that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unlawful. “We have an illegitimate prosecutor. We have an illegitimate indictment,” he said.

CHUTKAN’S BIGGEST CONFLICT OF INTEREST

We have already reported several conflicts of interest with Judge Chutkan, an Obama judge sitting over President Trump’s D.C. trial, but there is one very important one. Chutkan’s tied to subversives.

The judge in the D.C. January 6 trial of Donald J. Trump is tied to the “most influential” Jamaican Marxists.

The Article III Project revealed that Chutkan has family ties with the top Marxist revolutionaries in Jamaica.

Judge Chutkan was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1962. Her grandfather, Frank Hill, and great uncle, Ken Hill, were key to the founding of Jamaica’s People’s National Party (PNP). According to one member of the group, Ken Hill was “by far the most influential” member of a Marxist group within the PNP.

Three years later, former Jamaican Governor Sir Arthur Richards jailed Ken and Frank Hill for subversive activity. Richards called Ken Hill “probably the most dangerous subversive agent in Jamaica.”

Chutkan’s mother, Noelle, is Frank Hill’s daughter and Ken Hill’s niece.

So now we have daughter Tanya in the D.C. courts since 2014, presiding over the fraudulent case against the Save America, America First candidate, Donald J. Trump.

Her far-left husband, Peter Krauthammer, is also a judge in D.C. thanks to Marxist Barack.