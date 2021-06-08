Crazy Tuesday: Kamala’s bizarre responses and Psaki’s abject dishonesty



















Kamala Harris was asked by NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt, Biden’s PR guy, if she intends to go to the border. Holt asked if she had any plans to visit the border.

Kamala threw up her hands and said, “At some point.” She added, “We are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border – we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

Kamala Responds Stupidly

Lester Holt pushed back, saying “but you haven’t been to the border.”

Kamala sarcastically responded, “And I haven’t been to Europe.” She then cackled, saying “I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

Lester Holt explained that Republicans have come at her on this and even Democratic Rep. Cuellar has invited both her and Biden to his border district.

Kamala said that she cares about the border.

Watch:

Reporter: “You haven’t been to the border.” Harris: “And I haven’t been to Europe…”pic.twitter.com/ugzm9PFvO1 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 8, 2021

Act II, Lying Psaki

A New York Times reporter asked Jen Psaki about Kamala describing Republicans as “going crazy” on Twitter after the vice president said she hasn’t “gone to Europe.”

Psaki responded that Kamala is only tasked with trying to solve the root causes of migration and sees no reason for her to visit the border.

She added, “I will say we’re not taking advice from former President Trump or most of the Republicans who are criticizing us on this, given they were all sitting there while we created this problem we walked into, both at the border and with the movement of migration that has been growing over the last year. “

She actually said Donald Trump created a problem they obviously created. What is she talking about? Trump did solve it and Biden unsolved it.

This is what you’re dealing with – a corrupt, hard-left administration on a mission to change the demographics in this country to a more malleable population. Democrats are replacing us.

Watch:

Pathetic: NYT’s Katie Rogers and Jen Psaki tag-team to mock “Republicans and conservatives are going crazy” and “getting worked up” over Vice President Harris’s interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. Add “going crazy” and “worked up” to the bingo card, my fellow conservatives! pic.twitter.com/r2i8QNW5Lb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 8, 2021

Masked, Clueless, and Dishonest

“If this were easy it would have been handled a long time ago…I’ve been to the border before. I’ll go again.”

The day ended with clueless Kamala, fully masked with no one near her, saying, “We have to navigate the complexities of it with the goal of solving it. And there is no question it is complex in fact. And that we have to navigate the complexities of it. With the goal of solving it. …”

“It would be very issued to say we’re traveling to one place, and therefore, it’s solved. Well, I don’t think anybody thinks that would be the solution.

These answers are too ridiculous to even comment about.

Watch:

.@VP Harris: “If this were easy it would have been handled a long time ago…I’ve been to the border before. I’ll go again.” pic.twitter.com/leryV2J0VO — CSPAN (@cspan) June 8, 2021

