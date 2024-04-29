Hunter to Sue Fox News “Imminently” for Making Him a Carciature

The “crackhead” son of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, is going to sue Fox News “imminently.” The news went to Fox in a threatening letter. The lawsuit claims Fox News is defaming him for re-publishing naked images of him with young hookers while smoking crack and saying foul things. The suit claims Fox made him into a caricature. The lawsuit will say there is no basis for some of their claims.

The letter puts Fox on notice for litigation claims arising from the network’s alleged “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light, the unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness, and the unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.”

Hunter enlisted Geragos & Geragos, whose principal, Mark Geragos, has represented A-listers like Michael Jackson, singer Chris Brown, and actress Winona Ryder.

Hunter plans to use “revenge porn laws” as the basis for the lawsuit.

Daily Mail wrote far worse articles, so why go after Fox News? Of course, we know why.

Talking about “revenge porn” that could describe Hunter’s legal assault against several people.

Among those are John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman who initially obtained the laptop; Rudy Giuliani, who denied Hunter Biden’s claim that he manipulated and disseminated data from the laptop; and Garrett Ziegler, a onetime Trump White House aide who published the contents of the laptop — including several graphic images — to the Internet.

Fox made him a folk hero:

Afroman is making a comeback on @elonmusk’s @x with a rap song about Hunter Biden being a crackhead. 2024 is wild. https://t.co/05wMke9xah — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) April 29, 2024

Related