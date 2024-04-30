MSNBC’s Host Corrected Nancy Pelosi’s Big, Huge, Crazy Fib

During an interview, MSNBC’s Katy Tur pointed out Nancy Pelosi’s lie. Pelosi took it badly annd accused the loyal left-winger of being a Trump apologist. The lie was so ridiculous that even Katy Tur couldn’t agree.

Democrats want the media to be propagandists 100% of the time.

During the interview, Pelosi praised Biden’s alleged record of adding nine million jobs and claimed Trump has the “worst record of job loss of any president.”

Katy told the truth: “That was a global pandemic.” After which, Pelosi went ballistic. Tur added, “I don’t think you can accuse him of that.”

BIDEN UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS 24.2%

The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity analyzes the data provided by the federal government to calculate the “true rate of unemployment.”

“Using data compiled by the federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the True Rate of Unemployment tracks the percentage of the U.S. labor force that does not have a full-time job (35+ hours a week) but wants one, has no job, or does not earn a living wage, conservatively pegged at $25,000 annually before taxes.”

According to this, the unemployment rate is not 3.8%. It’s 24.2%. Read their White Paper for more information.

There has to be some truth to this. It doesn’t make sense that all these companies are laying off so many people and our employment rate is so low.

