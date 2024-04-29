Skeletal Old White Guy Demands “F-ing” 26-Year-Olds Vote for Joe

Skeletal Democrat strategist James Carville, 79, won’t go away. The only thing that will stop him is if he dies from old age. He wants young people to know that if they don’t vote for dictator Joe Biden, their entire future is over.

To make it spicy and appealing to “f*king 26-year-olds, he cursed up a storm as he demeaned the youth.

“Are you kidding me? Is this the United States of America? Is this the nation that was founded on the principle that no person is above the law?” Carville said, referencing the several fraudulent lawfare cases against the former president.

“You little f**king 26-year-old, you don’t feel like ‘the election’s important to me. They’re not addressing the issues that I care about.’”

“My advice to tell these young people is to get off your motherf-king a$$ and go vote because you should vote like your entire future and the entire future of this United States depends on it because, quite frankly, it does, and that’s not an exaggeration.”

“Tell these young people – if you don’t get involved right now in this election, they’re going to be involved in your life for the rest of your frickin’ life,” he said, claiming those people are Trump, conservative Supreme Court Justices and the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation.

“If they get a hold, there will be no government left, there will be no rights left, you will live under theocracy, you’ll end up with Christian Nationalism,” the bigot raged. “But that’s alright, you little f**king 26-year-old, you don’t feel like the election’s important.”

The only person I’ve seen taking rights away is Joe Biden, the %$#@ old guy.

NEW: Democratic strategist James Carville has meltdown, blasts young people for thinking about staying home and not voting for Biden. The panic is setting in. “You little f**king 26-year-old, you don’t feel like ‘the election’s important to me. They’re not addressing the issues… pic.twitter.com/k7rU9nzeeH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 29, 2024

How is voting for a man with dementia who has ruined the U.S. border and economy voting “like your entire future and the entire future of this United States depends on it”? NOT voting for Biden will help save our future. Maybe James Carville has dementia too.

If this won’t motivate young voters, nothing will. [True, nothing like having an old white guy scream, curse and insult you.]

If young people vote for Joe, they will own nothing and allegedly be happy.

Because this year Decency is on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/w8pGH06nJh — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) April 29, 2024

