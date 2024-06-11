Hunter’s a Convicted Felon, But Joe’s Free to Break the Law

A federal jury found Hunter Biden guilty on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, concluding that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms. Daddy Joe was selling out the country and gets to put political opponents in prison. Hunter isn’t important.

The conviction marks the first time a president’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their father’s term in office, though his crimes predate Joe Biden’s tenure as president.

President Biden expressed support for his son in a statement, while also saying he “will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing, though he likely will receive far less than the maximum as a first-time offender.

He will likely be sentenced mid-October. Hunter said he was disappointed but grateful for his family’s love as he worked to recover from an addiction. He is so much worse than just addicted. He was selling out the country.

Joe said he wouldn’t pardon him, so will the judge give him probation? I never cared much about Hunter’s perversions or gun charges. His selling out America to China and other enemy countries using his father’s influence is what bothers me, but prosecutor Weiss let those crimes go beyond the statute of limitations.

This is a distraction. What I’d like to see is an immediate impeachment of Joe Biden for what he is doing on the border.

Related