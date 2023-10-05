Hunter’s Colleague to Lead the Office That Investigates Corruption

Hunter Biden’s former law firm colleague Hampton Dellinger was nominated to lead the Office of the Special Counsel. The report comes via the Free Beacon. The Office investigates corruption in the executive branch and provides protections to federal whistleblowers.

It’s possible he will not be confirmed.

The nomination comes as Hunter faces criminal charges and whistleblowers fear for their future.

Dellinger was the head of the DOJ office of legal policy.

Some will say this is more weaponization. What do you think?

Dellinger could create a conflict of interest if confirmed, given his links to Hunter Biden. Dellinger and the younger Biden worked together at the white shoe law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The White House has set a new low bar for conflicts of interest. With all the conflicts we’ve seen so far, such as those with Judge Chutkan, the White House clearly doesn’t care.

If confirmed, Dellinger will face congressional pressure to investigate whether the Biden administration retaliated against two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who have called out government weaponization and protectionism on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Among other claims, the whistleblowers have alleged that Hunter Biden failed to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income from Burisma Holdings in 2014 and 2015. They have claimed Justice Department and IRS officials pulled them off the Biden probe as retaliation for voicing concerns about the investigation.

Biden and his family are reportedly corrupt. They are accused of corrupting the government with the help of Obama and Soros’s staff. Their staff litter the White House and Executive agencies.

Hunter has reportedly racked up $10 million in legal bills, so there is some price to pay.

