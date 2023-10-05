UK PM Says “A Man Is A Man, A Woman Is A Woman”

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made controversial statements in Manchester this week that only a few years ago were common knowledge.

“We’re going to change this country, and that means life means life. This means life now shouldn’t be a controversial position. The vast majority of hard-working people agree with it.

“And it also shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships. Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women, and we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be, they can’t.

“A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense. We should also never be afraid to talk about the thing that matters most to most of us – family. Whenever you want to talk about family, someone whispers, ‘is that wise, Prime Minister?’ You’ll be accused of promoting a one-size-fits-all view.

“But in this conservative party, the party that legislated for same-sex marriage and is investing record amounts in childcare, we know that what matters is that love cascades down the generations.”

“We shouldn’t get bullied” into believing that “people can be any sex they want to be” “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense,” PM Rishi Sunak says Follow live https://t.co/mzLat7SSy5 pic.twitter.com/E37vMX7wJM — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 4, 2023

Related