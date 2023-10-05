KJP Will Help with Ukraine’s Invasion But No Wall for Ours

Some limited sections of border wall are being built. They were ordered in 2019 and Biden can’t do anything about it. He is adamant that he doesn’t want a border wall because it doesn’t work. He also said he tried to stop the wall. A reporter asked about it today.

The reporter noted that the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said it’s necessary to prevent unlawful entries into the US.

KJP said there are “smarter ways and more effective ways in dealing with this,” than building a wall.

Then why don’t they use the smarter and more effective ways?

She is certain that we must keep helping Ukraine’s invasion, not our own. Ukraine is a corrupt dictatorship.

Related