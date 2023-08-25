Donald Trump Issues a Statement – His Mugshot Released

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

It’s hard to believe that a little nobody district attorney, one of 49 in Georgia, can go after the former President of the United States and his 18 allies for petty complaints and for legally contesting an election.

“You should be able to challenge an election,” President Trump said upon leaving jail after his fourth arrest. “I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice.”

The Hill published this photo, labeled Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The people taking and publishing this photo are disgusting. This was the first time he was forced to have a mugshot taken. No one needs a mugshot of Donald Trump. His face is very familiar.

Donald Trump and 18 other defendants are charged with criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The basis for this is a harmless phone call the media keeps misrepresenting.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments