Donald Trump Issues a Statement – His Mugshot Released

It’s hard to believe that a little nobody district attorney, one of 49 in Georgia, can go after the former President of the United States and his 18 allies for petty complaints and for legally contesting an election.

“You should be able to challenge an election,” President Trump said upon leaving jail after his fourth arrest. “I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump gives a smile and a thumbs up as he deplanes in Atlanta, Georgia & is now on his way to get arrested at the Fulton County jail. The ‘justice’ system is dead District Attorney Fani Willis, who is responsible for the Trump indictment, is now facing a probe… pic.twitter.com/fE7uUsoD5J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump has been booked into Fulton County Jail pic.twitter.com/Qqk8T1CwVA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

The Hill published this photo, labeled Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The people taking and publishing this photo are disgusting. This was the first time he was forced to have a mugshot taken. No one needs a mugshot of Donald Trump. His face is very familiar.

Donald Trump and 18 other defendants are charged with criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The basis for this is a harmless phone call the media keeps misrepresenting.

