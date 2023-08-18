Hunter’s Tax Charges Were Dismissed by a Federal Judge

The tax charges against Hunter Biden from the sweetheart deal that never was are now dismissed.

Hunter Biden’s misdemeanor tax charges have been dismissed by a federal judge in Delaware. His “sweetheart” plea deal fell through and his crimes just disappeared.

The Justice Department submitted a filing last week to dismiss the case ahead of a possible trial on Biden’s felony gun charge in a different district.

I bet we wouldn’t have our case dismissed if we failed to pay millions of dollars in taxes.

After the plea deal fell apart, Biden pleaded “not guilty” as federal prosecutors confirmed he is still under federal investigation. He was expected to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of the plea deal to avoid jail time on the felony gun charge.

The plea deal also absolved him of any past crimes.

