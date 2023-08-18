Big Pharma Guy Vivek Ramaswamy Talks with Tucker

Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest person ever running for president or vice president or Manchurian Candidate. I’m voting for Donald Trump and don’t care about his candidacy, but Tucker interviewed him. You can watch the clip below. Ramaswamy took the lead over Ron DeSantis in the polls, 13% to 8%. That’s because he’s a good salesman and DeSantis isn’t saying the right things. He is following the lead of his establishment donors.

People say Vivek’s a Big Pharma shill, so he doesn’t cover COVID much. He recently said he is for legalizing hard drugs to get people free from addictions. That’s what they do in San Frnacisco. He’s also a big mRNA proponent. He has deep ties to Pharma and founded Roivant. He also has Soivant, which is tied to China.

Jordan Schachtel compliments him for his voice on anti-ESG and anti-DEI, the climate hoax, and Wokeism. However, he also said Vivek was World Economic Forum Young Global Leader in 2021, but his excuse is he didn’t want it.

He has a longtime association with George Soros that he hasn’t explained, Schachtel reminds us.

Well said, George Soros: “I consider Mr. Xi the most dangerous enemy of open societies in the world.”https://t.co/kg9GCZqK6v — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 15, 2021

Schachtel writes:

For reasons unknown, Ramaswamy’s Wikipedia page was recently updated that deleted information about his religion and his association with Soros, Inc.

Writing for the Wall Street Journal in 2020, Ramaswamy unveiled his opening salvo against the WEF and BlackRock’s “stakeholder capitalism” model. However, later in the piece, he confusingly declared: “I would love to have BlackRock as a shareholder if my company ever goes public.”

[…]

However, Ramaswamy was a featured speaker at a Shanghai investment conference in 2018. Moreover, he has launched companies out of China and formed partnerships with Chinese firms. In one such deal, Ramaswamy’s Roivant partnered with the CIVIC Group, a state-owned investment company of the Chinese government, to launch an outfit called Sinovant Sciences.

So, go here for more from Schachtel.

Ep. 17 Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential candidate ever. He’s worth listening to. pic.twitter.com/9wGqptHdto — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 17, 2023

Related