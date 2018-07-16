Hyperbolic Leftist John Brennan Calls Trump-Putin Presser “Treasonous”

Much of the Trump-Russia press conference Monday centered on the collusion case and the Mueller indictments which are really U.S. political issues. The President and Putin said they don’t want to ruin the relationship between the two countries over politics.

The presser wasn’t President Trump’s best according to many analysts, but it certainly wasn’t a tragedy as John Brennan portrayed it. Brennan’s nuts. When he tweets nonsense as he did today, he ruins any argument he might have had.

Brennan wants Trump tried for high crimes and misdemeanors. It’s “treasonous” he said.

Specifically, the once-acknowledged-Communist Brennan tweeted: “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

Someone should proof Brennan’s tweets.

Brennan later called Trump’s performance “outrageous” during an interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams and suggested that Cabinet officials resign in protest.

“I cannot understand how the national security team can continue to abide by this and how Pompeo and Bolton and Kelly can continue in their jobs,” Brennan said. “This, I think, rises to the point of good American patriots resigning in objection to that performance by Donald Trump.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper also went off the rails

“You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader, certainly that I’ve ever seen,” Cooper said.

Watch:

MEDIA TAKEAWAYS

Russia elevated their status during the presser, claiming only Russia and the United States can solve the world’s problems, Fox News analysts said.

The Russian President denied interfering in the election. Trump appeared to support him by suggesting we don’t know who is right, the U.S. or Russia, but there is little doubt Russians interfered as they have since the 1960s. However, their interference is now more sophisticated.

This presser will make Special Counsel Robert Mueller angrier and more determined. He and his team of Democrats have been trying to convince the President their probe isn’t a witch hunt while some of it obviously is. They’ve been fishing around for two years and Mueller is a sketchy bloke based on the Whitey Bulger case and other similar cases he handled.

The President asked where the DNC servers are. He also asked where the Awan server went. Putin actually brought up George Soros interfering in elections throughout the world. It took the Russian President to bring up the elephant in the room.

Trump brought up Hillary’s sketchy financial dealings and her missing 33,000 emails. The swamp isn’t taking that well.

THE CONCILIATORY APPROACH

Fox News suggested President Trump was too trusting and conciliatory. It’s true that nothing Putin says can be trusted, certainly not when it comes to Ukraine and Syria.

Putin did get a propaganda boost from the presser.

The Russian President promised to talk further with Trump about solving world problems but Putin is the one who caused the problems, from his building of nuclear plants in Egypt to depriving Ukraine of fuel.

President Putin said he wanted President Trump to win the election because he said he would normalize relations between their two countries. That’s raw meat for Hillary.

One takeaway is there is a thaw in the relationship and that is a good thing. We also have no idea how the meeting went behind closed doors. We simply don’t know.

People need to keep in mind that the left has called Trump’s presidency illegitimate every day. They won’t give it a rest. He is right to be fed up and disbelieving from that perspective.

Trump is giving a conciliatory approach a chance obviously. We can all disagree with the approach, but we know Trump can get tough if he needs to.

Would people prefer the reset approach where we give away uranium mines and missile defense shields? President Trump didn’t give up anything in terms of policy.

At least Trump didn’t give Iranians 1.7 billion in cash and gold in the dark of night and send it out on a Revolutionary Guards plane.

James Woods had his say:

Too bad then President Obama and his Department of Justice were so inept as to let it happen… https://t.co/ZdittfkZ6q — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 15, 2018