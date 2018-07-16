President Putin Says Russian ‘Troll’ Company Has No Chance in U.S. Courts

Some of the Trump-Russia summit Monday centered on the collusion and Mueller indictments. President Putin said he wanted President Trump to win because he said he would normalize relations between their two countries.

When asked about the two Mueller indictments, one, the Russian troll case, and the other, the indictment of 12 intelligence officers.

President Putin offered to let the Mueller team come to the United States and investigate. Putin told the Mueller team to submit a request through the intergovernmental treaty. Thats like asking prison inmates to investigate prison guards.

The Russian President brought up the Russian company — Concord — now defending themselves in the U.S. courts. Putin said they have no chance in the U.S. courts.

Putin has a point on this issue. Concord is accused of being one of the troll companies that put up ads interfering in the U.S. election. They deny involvement and sent a lawyer to defend their company. Mueller’s team would not provide discovery and it leaves Concord without the evidence to defend themselves.

U.S. lawyers are saying much the same thing. Click the link below for more information.

Putin said he will investigate the case of the 12 intelligence officers. He strongly denied interfering in the U.S. elections.

He asked that the collusion probe not be used as “loose change” in the relationship of our two countries.

A reporter asked if Russia had compromising material on President Trump. Putin strongly denied he has compromising material on President Trump from Trump’s time as a businessman at a conference years before he became a candidate.

