I know I don’t dare mention people who died from the flu, but I am anyway

Despite word going out that we are not allowed to talk about influenza afflictions and deaths, let’s look at that and the poor souls who died anyway.

The week of April 4 was the last week for estimates of the flu season. The weekly cumulative estimates for the United States from the CDC are: 39,000,000 to 56,000,000 were afflicted with the flu; 18,000,000 to 26,000,000 flu medical visits; 410,000 to 740,000 flu hospitalizations; and 24,000 to 62,000 died of the flu.

Why don’t we care about those poor souls?

Also, why are some governors saying we must stay in lockdown until we have a vaccine. We have a vaccine for the flu which partially works and sometimes not at all. It’s not vaccines that are needed for these illnesses, it’s treatments, and a cure if possible. We still don’t have a vaccine for AIDS, the cold, or SARS, and many other dangerous illnesses.

As for testing, it’s the biggest Cunard. It’s only good for the moment of the test.

Now that we are global, we have to worry about every terrible and contagious illness in the world coming here. We can’t close up shop every time this happens.

Currently, there are 712,184 known cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 34,386 deaths.

Flu deaths matter too.

We apparently aren’t allowed to care about people who die from pneumonia either. A whopping 49,000+ died from pneumonia.