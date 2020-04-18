President Trump to send WHO funds to Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse, etc

The White House budget office told federal agencies to redirect World Health Organization funds to groups that do similar work. It looks like the 60-day suspension of WHO funding ordered by President Trump will be permanent.

The funds will flow instead to organizations such as the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse. Our government taxpayers’ funds only go to left-wing causes. It’s time for some balance.

Trump called for a review after WHO failed to report accurate coronavirus data and simply repeated Communist China propaganda. Since then, they have been unrepentant.

The pandemic has sickened more than 2 million people worldwide and killed more than 154,000. In the United States, it sickened over 712,000 and killed more than 34,000.

The US provided roughly 10 percent of the WHO’s $4.8 billion annual budget. Most US contributions were “voluntary.” Annual US dues were just $58 million, with the next installment not expected until September.

Trump administration officials have ceased “voluntary” contributions from agencies including USAID, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services — totaling about $300 million-$400 million a year.

An administration official told The Post that efforts were underway to redirect “every single pot of money” from the WHO to other organizations. Large international relief organizations already are in many cases doing similar work, they said.

The administration official said that the White House Office of Management and Budget would send any necessary notifications to Congress when there are decisions to redirect funds, though in some cases that may be unnecessary.

WHO is very left-wing and their work focuses on those priorities, like climate change and abortion.

The annual WHO travel budget is about $200 million, dwarfing many of its health programs The elitists in the organization love to travel. Pelosi claims it’s “illegal” and vows to challenge him.

Trump administration officials told The Post last month they were appalled that China chipped in just $20 million, or 3 percent, to a WHO drive to raise $675 million in dedicated coronavirus funds.

“China, who started the pandemic, ponied up a paltry $20 million,” a senior Trump administration official told The Post. “They refuse to pay even 3 percent into the world fund to respond to the virus that their own actions caused to spread rapidly outside of their country. That’s shocking and a disgrace.”

Meanwhile, WHO is their mouthpiece. It’s corrupt and they need to clean up their act.