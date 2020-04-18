Tyrant Gov Gretchen Whitmer Caves

The people of Michigan stormed the government in tens of thousands of cars over Whitmer’s draconian lockdown rules and the President tweeted, ‘LIBERATE Michigan’ this past week. President Trump also sent out tweets to liberate Minnesota and Wisconsin. There is also a recall petition out for her.

Unsurprisingly, Whitmer decided to cave and begin the process to re-open.

She originally said that since all those thousands protested, many without masks, they spread germs and she would probably have to keep the state in lockdown longer. It didn’t go over well and now she’s caving.

Reuters reported Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday she is hopeful the state can begin to reengage parts of its economy beginning on May 1.

THE BIG CAVE

The chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, has criticized Whitmer, saying she was turning Michigan into a “police state”.

Whitmer wouldn’t allow Home Depot to sell seeds or gardening tools and she wouldn’t allow people to travel between two homes they own.

She later said on TV it didn’t matter [that she was a tyrant] since it’s snowing out.

As of Thursday, Michigan had about 29,000 COVID-19 cases and just under 2,100 deaths, and Whitmer said the number of new cases was showing signs of leveling off.

“I am hopeful that come May 1 we will make some steps forward, and as we proceed, if that goes well and we continue to see progress, that we then go into a second phase,” Whitmer said, referring to the continued decrease in hospitalizations from the virus.

Whitmer told a webcast town hall with a Detroit business chamber that she recognized people were “desperate to get back to work,” and that no solution would be zero risk.

Michigan would have to be strategic and “methodically” reengage sectors of the economy, she said.

NICE! The rest of you suffering under totalitarianism, rise up!

OPERATION GRIDLOCK

Massive convoy heading from Lowell to Lansing for #operationgridlock. Group is protesting @GovWhitmer extending stay-at-home order through end of April. Saying it violates their rights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Jfc4u9odf2 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020