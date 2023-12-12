IBM Is UnAmerican, Mandates Racism In Hiring & Promotions

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna admits he uses coercion to force employees to discriminate in hiring.

“You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus,” Krishna said about hiring Hispanics, “and by the way, if you lose, you lose part of your bonus.”

After pulling ads from X for ‘racism,’ IBM chief Arvind Krishna says he will fire, demote, or strip bonuses from execs who don’t hire enough blacks and Hispanics — or hire too many Asians.

“Asians are not an underrepresented minority in tech in America…I’m not going to finesse this; for blacks, we should try to get towards 13 percent,” says Krishna.

Paul Cormier, the chairman of Red Hat, a subsidiary of IBM, says in the leaked recording that Red Hat has terminated people because they weren’t willing to engage in racial discrimination through hiring and promotion.

It’s illegal.

Krishna is a globalist and an active participant in the World Economic Forum. This is what we are dealing with – unAmerican globalists, and they make up their own laws. They are destroying the idea of merit to reach some quota. Asians work hard and should be rewarded.

BREAKING LEAKED VIDEO: CEO of IBM @ArvindKrishna admits to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process. “You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus,” Krishna said about hiring… pic.twitter.com/UUK26HX8IP — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 12, 2023

