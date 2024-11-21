ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Bibi & Gallant

By
M DOWLING
-
1
15

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas official Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif.

Drawing equivalence between Israel and Hamas is nuts.

The prosecutors applied for the warrants in May.

Did Biden approve this? He most likely did. The UN relies on US taxpayer funding.


