A Florida man, a youtuber posting about bomb-making for years, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a plot to “reboot” the U.S. government by planting a bomb at the New York Stock Exchange this week and detonating it with a remote-controlled device, according to the FBI.

He’s a Florida man, and his name is Harun Abdul-Malik Yener.

The FBI began investigating Yener in February based on a tip that he was storing “bombmaking schematics” in a storage unit. According to the FBI, they found bomb-making sketches, many watches with timers, electronic circuit boards, and other electronics that could be used for building explosive devices. He had also searched online for things related to bomb-making since 2017.

Yener also told undercover FBI agents that he wanted to detonate the bomb the week before Thanksgiving and that the stock exchange in lower Manhattan would be a popular site to target.

“The Stock Exchange, we want to hit that because it will wake people up,” he told undercover FBI agents, according to court documents.

He is “unhoused.” For some reason, the AP doesn’t want to call him homeless.

FBI Suggests He’s Right-Wing

He was known to post videos on a YouTube channel about making explosives and fireworks from household items and had a history of making threats, according to court documents. He was fired last year from a restaurant in Coconut Creek, Florida after his former supervisor said he threatened to “go Parkland shooter in this place.”

Naturally, the FBI wants to describe him as right-wing and mention he wanted to join two right-wing groups. The Boogaloo Bois and Proud Boys rejected him because he “wanted to pursue martyrdom.” They REJECTED him. The Boogaloo Bois are more left than right.

On November 12, Yener reportedly made several audio recordings he planned to send to NBC News following the attack. He expressed his vision of the explosion as being comparable to a nuclear event, saying, “I feel like Bin Laden.” He allegedly added that the detonation would ensure “[a]nything outside” the building “will be wiped out” and “anything inside there would be killed.”

He allegedly recorded himself saying, ‘I feel like [Osama] Bin Laden,’ referencing the al-Qaeda founder responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

He’s been researching bomb-making since 2017, and here we are in 2024. He had a long history of making bomb threats.

Yener worked with the FBI on the planning before the arrest.

The summary. He is an unhoused Arab rejected by the right-wing groups. Harun Abdul-Malik Yenner wanted to pursue martyrdom, but he is a right-wing Florida man who felt like Bin Laden? He’s been doing this for years But was investigated in February. He worked with the FBI before the arrest.

