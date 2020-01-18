ICE Subpoenas New York for Information on Murderers here illegally

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday subpoenaed New York for information of multiple illegal immigrants who have been arrested in New York City but were shielded by the city’s controversial sanctuary city policies. They especially want information on the illegal immigrant who is accused of murdering a 92-year-old woman.

In a press release, the agency says that ICE can use subpoenas to obtain information on potentially deportable immigrants but does not normally need to do so. Usually, local law enforcement agencies will typically provide agents with necessary details regarding arrested aliens.

The move represents another escalation by the Trump administration in its ongoing fight against so-called sanctuary policies, Fox News reported.

The subpoenas are being served on the New York Department of Corrections.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also subpoenaed Denver law enforcement for information on four foreign nationals wanted for deportation and may consider expanding the unusual practice to other locations if necessary.

Denver said it’s likely not going to answer the requests. ICE said that if that happened, they might try to get a court order requiring Denver to answer them.

Politicians need to be arrested for this lawbreaking, starting with Bill de Blasio. The people telling ICE they can’t do their jobs are communists and socialists. They’re bullies, and someone needs to stop them.