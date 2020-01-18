WH files a fiery defense against the impeachment, Dems respond

The White House said Saturday in a formal response to the Democrats’ impeachment case that the articles of impeachment failed to allege any actual crimes by President Trump and represent a “dangerous attack” on Americans’ right to vote.

In a written response to a legal summons issued by Democrats at the start of Mr. Trump’s trial in the Senate, the White House stated: “The Articles of Impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president.”

“This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election, now just months away,” the document said. “This highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the president began even before his election and continues to this day.”

The White House also aptly defended the President’s right to assert executive privilege. One of the charges, obstruction of justice, is based on the President employing that right and going to court to contest subpoenas of his staff and former staff.

It is his right as President.

The President’s defense says his assertion of executive privilege is legitimate and not an obstruction of Congress.

There Is No Crime

The president’s lawyers will begin their case by attacking the two articles of impeachment —abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — as defective, in part because Democrats failed to identify any crimes committed.

“It fails on its face to state an impeachable offense and alleges no crimes at all, let alone ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ as required by the Constitution,” the source said. “In fact, it does not allege any violation of law whatsoever.”

He said of the impeachment articles, “They are the product of invalid proceedings that flagrantly denied the president any due process rights. They rest on dangerous distortions of the Constitution that would do lasting damage to our structure of government.”

The absurd trial begins on Tuesday.

There Are Some “Weak Links”

Democrats want their witnesses called but none of the President’s. Senator Rand Paul is afraid the Republicans will cave and plans to expose them if they do.

The Whites House said in their written response that the President did nothing wrong in his two conversations with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is true.

They added that the President acted with “unprecedented transparency” in declassifying the transcript of a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, and was working with full and constitutional legal authority in the national interests of the U.S.”

That is also true.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS RESPONDED

House Democrats filed their brief and in it, they claim the President “abandoned his oath to faithfully execute the laws and betrayed his public trust.”

They called his conduct the “worst nightmare” of the country’s founding fathers. The fact is Democrats are not patriotic nor are they fond of the Constitution, and it’s odd hearing them suddenly talking about the Founding.

Democrats say the President did commit a crime as the GAO recently said. Republicans are dismissing that. In fact, Presidents Bush and Obama broke those laws. They are probably unconstitutional and toothless.