VA State Senator Issues an Unnerving Warning for Monday’s Gun Rally

Republican Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase issued an alarming warning on Friday to the thousands of Second Amendment advocates who are planning to attend an upcoming massive pro-gun rally in Richmond. They are “being set up,” she said.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) organized the annual event, which is being held on Monday. The day “is traditionally known as ‘Lobby Day’ in Virginia’s capital,” WTOP reported.

Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency. Six suspected neo-Nazis (leftists) planning to attend the event were arrested. The leftists are trying to pass them off as conservatives.

Senator Amanda Chase issued the disquieting warning on Facebook, January 17th:

“Sadly, I am posting this, knowing that the Governor of Virginia has declared a State of Emergency in our state.

I want you to be aware of how we are being set up.

Does the Patriot Act ring a bell?

Does the National Defense Authorization Act ring a bell?

If people show up wearing any kind of uniform, patch or other symbol on their clothing signifying they belong to a militia and something goes wrong, you could/will be held as a domestic terrorist.

If anyone steps out of line, all it takes is one person, it may even be a government plant….if that plant does anything to disrupt the rally, you could/will be arrested as a domestic terrorist.

The Governor, using the media has already set the stage for this to happen.

He has already laid the groundwork to make the entire movement look like insurrection.

It will be used to put the rest of the nation on notice of what will happen to you, if you resist.

They have used the Southern Poverty Law Center over the last 15 years to lay the groundwork.

They have labeled us as potential domestic terrorists for a long time now.

Anyone who has ever related to the 3%er’s, a militia, or just belonged to any Patriot group…the groundwork has been laid to brand you as a domestic terrorist.

They have gone out of their way since the Obama years to insure they had us labeled, but it didn’t start with Obama. It started with the Patriot Act under the Bush administration.

We are being played by a well oiled machine, these things have been in the works for many years.

They are kicking things into high gear. Military veterans were/are even listed as potential domestic terrorists.

We were told not once, but several times by the current President, “It’s Not Me they are after, It’s You, The American People.“

Their actions over the last three years have shown you he was right, they are coming after us full speed ahead and they aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.

Sic semper tyrannis, keep your head on a swivel and know what’s going on around you at all times, at Lobby Day 1/20/20.

Everyone be safe out there….Thus always to tyrants.”

The fear is this will become another Fast & Furious effort, using an incident to grab guns. The Democrats are already comparing this to Charlottesville and many worry that they will make it into one.

VIRGINIA IS GROUND ZERO FOR THE SECOND AMENDMENT

Virginia is Ground Zero for gun rights. Michael Bloomberg helped turn Virginia into a gun-grabbing state and Blackface Northam, the infanticide champion, is moving ahead with it.

As a result, more than 100 counties are declaring themselves ‘ gun sanctuary zones,’ but Blackface and his comrades are considering using the National Guard against them. Virginians are complaining that the government can have their illegal alien sanctuaries but Americans can’t have one for guns, which are protected under our Second Amendment.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Democrats’ agenda, tweeting on Friday: “Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!”

The Democrats are calling the President’s statement “unfortunate.”

WHAT TO EXPECT ON MONDAY