ICE Temporarily Restores Revoked Visas for Some International Students.

NBC ‘News’ reports that ICE is temporarily restoring the visas they revoked for some thousands of international students in addition to their records and legal statuses, seemingly aiming at those who’ve participated in political activism or have had previous charges, like DUIs.

“ICE still maintains the authority to terminate a SEVIS record for other reasons,” Kurlan said at the hearing, referring to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, “such as if a student fails to maintain his or her nonimmigrant status after the record is reactivated, or engages in other unlawful activity that would render him or her removable from the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

ICE will not terminate statuses solely based on findings in the National Crime Information Center, a computerized index that includes criminal history information, which resulted in some of the recent SEVIS record terminations.

Many of the students still have revoked visas.

The status termination will still appear on students’ records, potentially jeopardizing any future applications for green cards or other relief, the immigration attorneys said.

“The time that they had their SEVIS status terminated could still have harmful effects for those students,” said Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School. “So it’s not enough for the federal government to simply restore service records. The government would need to somehow make the students whole.”

A lawyer for foreign students at Columbia said the Trump administration spent four years plotting revenge on the immigration system.

The lawyer is ignoring the Hamas-tied students, the radical students who terrorized Jewish students, and the damage to universities by some of these lovelies. The lawyer, a Mr. Shao, ignored the fact that millions poured in without vetting, and some joined the terror protests on campuses.

Democrat-favored groups are not always nice.

We’ve obtained internal documents from Princeton that prove the university is flagrantly violating the Civil Rights Act. “It’s common knowledge that there are favored groups and disfavored groups,” says one professor. “And the disfavored groups are whites, Jews, males.” pic.twitter.com/imnUky5dON — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 24, 2025

