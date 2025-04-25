President Trump Responds to Holding Trials for Accused Criminal Deportees

President Donald Trump discussed his efforts to rid the country of illegal alien gang members following another federal judge in New York blocking his administration from deporting anyone in that state without “due process.”

“You can’t have a trial for all of these people,” a nod to the millions of migrants who are in the country illegally, many of them let in by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

“And I hope we get cooperation from the courts, because, you know, we have thousands of people that are ready to go out, and you can’t have a trial for all of these people,” Trump said. “It wasn’t meant – the system wasn’t meant. And we don’t think there’s anything that says that.”

“Look, we are getting some very bad people, killers, murderers, drug dealers, really bad people, the mentally ill, the mentally insane,” Trump continued, suggesting it would take decades to adjudicate the millions of cases.

“And a judge can’t say, No, you have to have a trial that lets – the trial’s going to take two years. We’re going to have a very dangerous country if we’re not allowed to do what we’re entitled to do. And I won an election based on the fact that we get them out,” Trump added.

A nation in which one administration can allow millions of unvetted illegal migrants into the country, but requires that a court vet each deportation decision in an individually adjudicated case will soon lose the values our democratic system was intended to preserve. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 19, 2025

Democrats allowed millions of people to pour into the country without IDs or any vetting, and they won’t let them leave even if all the evidence says they are criminals.

The sob stories for accused criminal and terrorist aliens have begun. Unless you can prove it at trial, they must remain in the US by the new Democrat standard.

