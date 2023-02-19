Iconic Pizza Place Is Closing After 70 Years

Lenny’s Pizza is an iconic Bensonhurst institution celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The restaurant became famous after appearing in the opening scene of the 1977 movie, Saturday Night Live. It will be closing for good tonight because longtime owner Frank Giordano, 77, is retiring, his daughter Josephine Giordano announced.

“We thankfully have done very well and felt it was best to close once my dad was ready,” she wrote on Facebook. “It’s time for him and I to enjoy our families. We want to thank everyone who has given us the opportunity to serve them.”

This is the scene that made Lenny’s famous.

