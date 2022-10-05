Update on Leftist NYC Lawyer Accused of Torching

an NYPD Car-She’s a Victim!

A lawyer who torched an NYPD patrol car during the George Floyd riots is begging for a reduced sentence — whining that she was drunk and dealing with “unprocessed trauma” at the time.

Urooj Rahman, 33, who pleaded guilty last year to tossing a Molotov cocktail at an empty police van in Brooklyn and is facing 18 months to two years behind bars, is pushing to have her sentence commuted to time served.

That would be the 28 days she spent in a Brooklyn federal jail before posting $250,000 bail.

She’s been out and about since her release. But to be fair, four weeks in a federal lockup for a graduate of Fordham Law School can seem like two years.

Her lawyers contended in a Sept. 9 court filing that Rahman had been downing vodka “on an empty stomach” and “became quite drunk” before she and fellow lawyer Colinford Mattis, 34, set the vehicle ablaze on May 30, 2020.

Oopsie! Rahman sounded sober in a video interview to Loudlabs News NYC about 45 minutes before the car was torched, saying that “people are angry because the police are never held accountable.”

“And the only way they hear, the only way they hear us is through violence, through the means that they use,” she said without slurring her words.

But it doesn’t end there. Her lawyers are actually claiming, “Tossing the Molotov cocktail was a way of expressing anger at those police officers around the country for whom black lives did not matter. It was an act of protest intended to avoid exposing others to harm.”

Translation: She was committing a terrorist act targeting a majority-minority police force to save some anonymous black lives currently being protected by those same majority-minority officers.

Her mouthpiece rattled off a list of excuses explaining her decision to bomb the police van. Rahman had “early trauma” from being a Muslim in post-9/11 America, “abusive partnership relationships,” and “the injustices that she has witnessed here and abroad….”

Poor abused, traumatized kitten managed to attend Fordham U. and Law which likely came with a tab running into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rahman and Mattis pleaded guilty in October 2021 and faced up to 10 years in prison. Under a revised agreement reached in June, they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and to making and possessing an unregistered destructive device, with prosecutors saying they would seek sentences of 18 months to 2 years in prison.

Urooji Rahman should get the original ten years, with 28 days as time served, just for being a lawyer who was dumb enough to hire other lawyers who were dumber and more arrogant than she was.

That, plus the fact, she tried to blow up an NYPD vehicle during a riot.

