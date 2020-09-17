If this isn’t racist, what is?

San Francisco Mayor London Breed launched a new pilot program to provide basic income to Black and Pacific islander women during pregnancy.

If this isn’t racist and communistic, what isn’t?

Mayor London N. Breed, in partnership with Expecting Justice, today announced the launch of the Abundant Birth Project, a pilot program that provides targeted basic income to women during pregnancy and after giving birth. The pilot will provide an unconditional monthly income supplement of $1,000 to approximately 150 Black and Pacific Islander women in San Francisco for the duration of their pregnancy and for the first six months of their baby’s life, with a goal of eventually providing a supplement for up to two years post-pregnancy. Expecting Justice, a collective impact initiative led by Dr. Zea Malawa at the San Francisco Department of Public Health and supported by the Hellman Foundation and the UCSF California Preterm Birth Initiative, will study the resulting health impacts of the pilot program, which is the first of its kind in the United States.

This is the type of wealth redistribution Barack Obama wants for the United States.

The excuse for it is the bogus systemic racism. There was systemic racism when Democrats put those Jim Crow laws in place. Now they want revenge racism to take its place. They will put systemic racist laws in place that hurt the people they don’t like. This is one example.

“Structural racism, which has left Black and Pacific Islander communities particularly exposed to COVID-19, also threatens the lives of Black and PI mothers and babies,” said Dr. Zea Malawa. “Providing direct, unconditional cash aid is a restorative step that not only demonstrates trust in women to make the right choices for themselves and their families, but could also decrease the underlying stress of financial insecurity that may be contributing to the high rates of premature birth in these communities. It is exciting to be in a city that not only calls out racism as a problem, but also takes steps to heal the wounds left by decades of injustice and anti-Black sentiment.”

This is very dangerous and runs counter to the values our country was founded upon.