NYT is angry DOJ might take rioters ‘who say they seek to overthrow the country at their word’

CNN is flummoxed that Attorney General William Barr expressed frustration with some local and state prosecutors’ handling of riot-related crimes. He allegedly told top Justice Department prosecutors that he wants them to be aggressive in bringing charges related to protest violence. He wants them to consider exploring a rarely used sedition law, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Barr is concerned that a group of left-leaning district attorneys in cities around the country are not enforcing the laws.

According to CNN, it’s a theme that has gained traction in conservative media. It’s not a theme in conservative media. Conservatives are talking about it but it’s blatant insanity from the left.

Allegedly, according to CNN, some federal prosecutors were taken aback last week when the attorney general brought up the possibility of charging violent protesters with sedition, which makes it a crime to conspire to overthrow the US government.

He is reportedly talking about charges against the God-awful mayor as well.

The New York Times is angry that prosecutors under Bill Barr might actually do it:

NYT is angry that prosecutors might take these rioters who say they seek to overthrow the country at their word https://t.co/0cNOYliQEe — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 17, 2020

FROM THE TIMES WHICH IS BEHIND A PAYWALL

The highly unusual suggestion to charge people with insurrection against lawful authority alarmed some on the call, which included U.S. attorneys around the country, said the people, who spoke on the condition they not be named describing Mr. Barr’s comments because they feared retribution.

The attorney general has also asked prosecutors in the Justice Department’s civil rights division to explore whether they could bring criminal charges against Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle for allowing some residents to establish a police-free protest zone near the city’s downtown for weeks this summer, according to two people briefed on those discussions.

The directives are in keeping with Mr. Barr’s approach to prosecute crimes as aggressively as possible in cities where protests have given way to violence. But in suggesting possible prosecution of Ms. Durkan, a Democrat, Mr. Barr also took aim at an elected official whom President Trump has repeatedly attacked.

Justice Department representatives did not respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported Mr. Barr’s remarks about sedition.

During a speech on Wednesday night, Mr. Barr noted that the Supreme Court had determined that the executive branch had “virtually unchecked discretion” in deciding whether to prosecute cases. He did not mention Ms. Durkan or the sedition statute.

“The power to execute and enforce the law is an executive function altogether,” Mr. Barr said in remarks at an event in suburban Washington celebrating the Constitution. “That means discretion is invested in the executive to determine when to exercise the prosecutorial power.”

They’re afraid he’s political:

The disclosures came as Mr. Barr directly inserted himself into the presidential race in recent days to warn that the United States would be on the brink of destruction if Mr. Trump lost. He told a Chicago Tribune columnist that the nation could find itself “irrevocably committed to the socialist path” if Mr. Trump lost and that the country faced “a clear fork in the road.”

Mr. Barr’s actions have thrust the Justice Department into the political fray at a time when Democrats and former law enforcement officials have expressed fears that he is politicizing the department, particularly by intervening in legal matters in ways that benefit Mr. Trump or his circle of friends and advisers.

The Democrats have embraced socialism and communism. That will end in the overthrow of the United States and capitalism.

There’s more but this is the clincher in the Times article:

More than 93 percent of the protests in the United States this summer were peaceful, according to a report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which monitors political upheaval worldwide. The report looked at 7,750 protests from May 26 through Aug. 22 in 2,400 locations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

That is simply not true. They are mostly violent or they culminate in violence.

Forgetting all that, have these groups not been clear? They state that they plan to overthrow the government and capitalism. The media cheers them on.

They are totally in non-compliance with our laws.