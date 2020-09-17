Longest 2 minutes 32 seconds on the Internet with Joe

M. Dowling
This is a painful 2 minutes and 32 seconds, the longest I’ve watched. It’s Joe without his teleprompter, his earpiece, and his aides…

Here is one quote:

“..is you provide the kind of help that knows teach people how to know how to know they may not know because if you could take it you were a quartermaster you can sure in health take care of running a you know department store uh thing you know or in the second floor of the ladies department you know I mean and so one of the things that and and by the way this whole notion of of dealing with the idea you know look but it explicitly would it’s more helpful by the way you know…”

The next President of the USA, he’s all that.

I think he’s saying quartermasters can work on the second floor of the ladies’ department. He obviously came up with that all on his own so don’t say he can’t think.

Watch:

Ella hoped to get an explanation:

He can’t help himself when it comes to condescension:

He wasn’t kidding when he said it would be the Harris/Biden administration. Harris is an Obama favorite. They call her the female Obama. So it will be the Harris/whoever’s behind the curtain/Biden administration.

