Longest 2 minutes 32 seconds on the Internet with Joe

This is a painful 2 minutes and 32 seconds, the longest I’ve watched. It’s Joe without his teleprompter, his earpiece, and his aides…

Here is one quote:

“..is you provide the kind of help that knows teach people how to know how to know they may not know because if you could take it you were a quartermaster you can sure in health take care of running a you know department store uh thing you know or in the second floor of the ladies department you know I mean and so one of the things that and and by the way this whole notion of of dealing with the idea you know look but it explicitly would it’s more helpful by the way you know…”

The next President of the USA, he’s all that.

I think he’s saying quartermasters can work on the second floor of the ladies’ department. He obviously came up with that all on his own so don’t say he can’t think.

Watch:

Ella hoped to get an explanation:

Joe Biden: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?” pic.twitter.com/tAAK2XbhrE — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 15, 2020

To all my friends who’ve served… Thank You. You’ll be happy to know Biden thinks you’re ready to run the women’s department on the 2nd floor. https://t.co/XnoRSHRrLm — Philly Talk (@PhillyTalk) September 15, 2020

He can’t help himself when it comes to condescension:

Joe Biden “we can truly unleash their full potential” (about Black people) That’s so beyond patronizing! WTH??

I’m laughing!! pic.twitter.com/r3rWWLxIhH — Tim Walz Lies (@SKihne) September 15, 2020

He wasn’t kidding when he said it would be the Harris/Biden administration. Harris is an Obama favorite. They call her the female Obama. So it will be the Harris/whoever’s behind the curtain/Biden administration.

Comes one day after thishttps://t.co/HXYCb620l5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2020