If We Follow the Science, There is NO Climate Change!

By Mark Schwendau

Life-long Democrat Dr. Anthony Fauci taught us during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all to follow and trust the science. That made a lot of sense until he announced he was the science (“I am the science.” 6/9/21). Fauci was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022 and chief medical advisor to the president from 2021 to 2022. Not reported, though, he is not a virologist.

Meanwhile, that pandemic manmade crisis passed, and now we are forced to focus on another supposed manmade crisis, climate change. The Biden administration seemingly wants us to all drive electric vehicles and use electric home appliances. If we still had a functional IRS and FBI, one would think they would be investigating money under the table from the electric appliance and energy industries to Democrats.

It has been known for years that natural gas is one of the most clean and effective forms of energy the earth offers man. As a matter of fact, years ago, some vehicles were converted from gasoline to liquefied propane (LP) when climate change was first a concern. While propane vehicles are still available, they no longer get the hype that electric vehicles (EV) do because, well, you know, politics.

So the Democrats on the Hill are 24/7 about climate change and how we must stop using fossil fuels to stop the climate from changing, and that means we need to get rid of everything like coal, crude, and natural gas. The problem with their argument is all the past matrices used to prove climate change (or rather predict future climate change) are now changing themselves.

So if we are going to play nice with our little Democrats and “follow the science,” we all must address the following: “The HOAX of “Climate Change.”

“In late 2009, a whistleblower leaked thousands of emails between scientists in high-ranking positions in the IPCC. These emails document their ‘unethical attempts to suppress contrary opinions and publications from climate skeptics.’”

Take the time to read this piece, but here is a synopsis of what this article offers:

Reason 1. Ice Records, 2. Cold Temperatures, 3. Record Levels of Snow, 4. It is good for the Bears, 5. Rising Oceans, 6. Moose are Thriving 7. Scientists are not falling for the Hype; Carbon Sinks are around 9. Long History of No Global Warming, and 10. NASA says so.

“Over the past 50 years, the number of deaths attributed to weather-related disasters has actually fallen. Yes, you heard that right. The World Meteorological Organization says that the number of disasters has increased five times over the past 50 years, but the number of fatalities has fallen by two-thirds.”

“The hockey stick graph has been used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to support its claim that human activity is causing the Earth to warm. However, the IPCC’s claim is not supported by the evidence, and the hockey stick graph has been debunked by a number of scientists.”

OPINION:

The Biden Administration and Democrats feigning concern over our global climate is a ploy that should be labeled for what it is, treason. It is about Democrats gaining power, control, and money.

Some estimates claim Obama’s failed green companies, like Solyndra, cost American taxpayers over 1 billion dollars.

Most Americans do not want to live without gas stoves, water heaters, clothes dryers, etc. AND WE SHOULDN’T HAVE TO!

The year I was born, in 1954, my parents ran out to buy a window air conditioner, even though it was a bit beyond their means. Why?

The State of Illinois recounts:

“On the morning of July 14, 1954, residents of southern Illinois arose to face yet another scorching day of 100‐degree heat. By late afternoon, East St. Louis was nearly burned off the map when it reached 117 degrees—the hottest temperature ever recorded in Illinois.”

Later that fall, northern Illinois would face the “1954 October Floods”.

Climate change is made by God and not by man.

And why is it that our weather folks never talk about El Niño and La Nina anymore?

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

