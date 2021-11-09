If You Aim Your Glock at a Teen Lying on the Ground & Get Shot, You’re a Victim

















If you are Gaige Grosskreutz and run into a scene where a teen, in this case, Kyle Rittenhouse, was chased by a large mob and hit over the head with a skateboard and just shot an assailant, would you aim a Glock at the kid with the big rifle? Maybe, but does that make you a victim?

Gaige did and got shot, but he’s a victim because he was a ‘protester medic’ acting on behalf of Democrats. The Boston Globe thinks he’s a victim.

The media is continually lying about what is going on in the Rittenhouse trial. Yesterday, Gaige, the prosecution’s top witness, admitted Rittenhouse didn’t shoot him until he pointed his Glock at him. in self-defense.

Gaige is no victim.

The NY Times left out a few facts:

He admits he aimed the gun at Rittenhouse and his intentions do not matter.

One of the people who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse admitted that Kyle didn't shoot until after he had a gun pointed at him.

