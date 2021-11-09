If You Aim Your Glock at a Teen Lying on the Ground & Get Shot, You’re a Victim

If you are Gaige Grosskreutz and run into a scene where a teen, in this case, Kyle Rittenhouse, was chased by a large mob and hit over the head with a skateboard and just shot an assailant, would you aim a Glock at the kid with the big rifle? Maybe, but does that make you a victim?
Gaige did and got shot, but he’s a victim because he was a ‘protester medic’ acting on behalf of Democrats. The Boston Globe thinks he’s a victim.
The media is continually lying about what is going on in the Rittenhouse trial. Yesterday, Gaige, the prosecution’s top witness, admitted Rittenhouse didn’t shoot him until he pointed his Glock at him. in self-defense.
Gaige is no victim.
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse https://t.co/MuF5FykZga
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) November 9, 2021
The NY Times left out a few facts:
It seems like the NYT is leaving out a few things! https://t.co/8W7acfI4OB
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 9, 2021
He admits he aimed the gun at Rittenhouse and his intentions do not matter.
This is it. One of the Antifa scumbags who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse just admitted that Kyle didn’t shoot until after he had a gun pointed at him.
Trial over. pic.twitter.com/RidSu4eGSW
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2021
Sorry, but you point a gun at me and I’m not going to ask if it is loaded or if you intent to pull the trigger. I will shot you and I’m a very good shot and pack a large caliber pistol. Odds are a double tap with a .45 are going to kill you. You will die instantly and I will live. Kyle Rittenhouse’s problem was poor bullet placement.
This is a show trial. The Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Losers can’t have people shooting back at their Brownshirts or the Brownshirts might just stay home. The Brownshirt, Gaige Grosskreutz, should be the one on trial for Riot and attempted Murder. Without Communist Democrat protection the Brownshirts will stay home because without that protection they know they will die. Brownshirts are cowards who will not fight if their life is on the line. The problem for the Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Losers is that Patriots are battle tested.
The reason we don’t have AntiFa/BLM riots in the Rural South is because the Brownshirts know they will be shot, just like we shoot the vermin typing to get into the hen house.