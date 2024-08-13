If You Want to Know How Kamala Will Treat Jews, Here You Go

The Harris campaign tapped Israeli-born former peace negotiator Ilan Goldenberg as liaison to the Jewish community. The linked article left out Goldenberg’s more important qualifications for a communist president.

There aren’t all that many Jewish voters, and the Muslims will quickly bury the power of their vote. Goldenberg is a prime example of someone on the left who doesn’t seem to see the danger.

David Milstein pointed to some of Goldenberg’s questionable qualifications. I left out the links, but you can find them in the X post.

Goldenberg’s views:

(1) Supported Obama’s abstention of the anti-Israel Security Council Resolution 2334 + Secretary Kerry’s shameful speech at the end of the Obama Administration.

(2) Opposed the Trump Admin’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the Embassy to Jerusalem consistent with U.S. law. Ilan said if these actions were taken – the U.S. should unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state / open an Embassy for the Palestinians in Jerusalem – supporting the division of Israel’s eternal capital.

(3) Opposed merging the U.S. consulate to the Palestinians into the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

(4) Opposed the U.S recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights that has been critical to Israel’s security.

(5) Supported the disastrous Iran deal, opposed leaving the deal, opposed imposing maximum pressure/sanctions on Iran, and supported rejoining the terrible deal.

(6) Opposed the Taylor Force Act to end U.S. economic assistance to the PA for its reprehensible pay-for-slay policies in support of terrorism.

(7) Supported restoring funding to UNRWA, which has further been proven to be a front for Hamas.

(8) Supported “a political process that simultaneously pursues the reintegration of the West Bank and Gaza Strip and a long-term ceasefire between Israel and a group of Palestinian factions that include Hamas and Fatah and that has the blessing of the PLO.”

(9) Supported reopening the PLO mission in DC that was rightly closed because the PA has been supporting illegitimate anti-Israel actions at the ICC.

(10) Supported “Freeze or reverse settlement activity through a range of options, including (1) ending the practice of shielding Israel from international consequences.”

11) Supported returning to the indefensible pre-1967 lines that would be an existential threat to Israel.…

(12) Worked in the Biden-Harris Admin, helping to implement some of the most anti-Israel policies in U.S. history, including imposing the “S” of BDS – through baseless/illegitimate sanctions on Israelis through Biden’s EO.

Bad for Israel

