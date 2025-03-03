Ignoring Bloody Consequence TDS Dems Push Big Spending Zel to Undermine Peace

If you were wondering why Volodymyr Zelensky was late for his presser with President Trump on Friday, NY Post’s Michael Goodwin may have the answer. According to TDS cult leader Sen. Chris Murphy, “Zel” was meeting with other Dems, who advised him to reject the terms of Trump’s mineral deal.

Goodwin credibly opines, “The earlier meeting with Dems undercuts wild claims that Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance staged an ambush. In fact, it was Zelensky who came with an ulterior motive.”

The bottom line is, Democrats with much more in common with an unaccountable big spender Zelensky, are increasingly desperate to politically bloody our president. And they are willing to do so, even at the risk of continuing or even widening the blood-soaked killing fields in Europe.

Not content with watching their own party commit political suicide, they’ve invited Volodymyr to make a commitment that could be suicidal for his entire nation. The calculation is, if this gets their corrupt media to restart another Trump Russia collusion hoax, it’s worth it.

Maybe, but not likely in the end. Way too much history and, once again, common sense working against them.

President Trump’s proposal of joint venture mineral deal was mildly reminiscent of the Marshal Plan, which helped rebuild western Europe after WW II. His twist was, given the huge sums of already missing U.S. taxpayer dollars, our getting a share of the profits allowed us to commit to putting people and resources on the ground. The security came with the understanding that Putin would not test an invigorated, more powerful 2025 version of Donald Trump.

Perhaps most critically, the current conflict is devolving into a WW I type struggle, with much more sophisticated weapons. Russia fights wars of attrition, and to hell with body counts. It proved effective against Napoleon, and crippled the Nazis. Soon winter will be over, and a spring offensive will not end well for Ukrainians who are counting solely on feckless Europeans unable to secure even their own borders.

Democrats, who’ve already displayed a complete contempt for national security by supporting an obviously cognitively crippled commander in chief for years, have no standing on virtually any issues of serious consequence.

They are party and power first, and if their dangerous political narcissism proves deadly for hundreds of thousands, it’s a chance they’re willing to take. That is so long as they remain safely in D.C.“holding the coats” of combatants, and innocent victims caught in the crossfire.

Zelensky needs to sign the deal, before the spring offensive before it’s too late.

