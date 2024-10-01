ILA Boss Harold Daggett Vowed to Cripple the United States

Harold Daggett, the ILA boss, pledged to “cripple” the United States with the dockworker’s strike. According to Daily Caller, he owns a 76-foot yacht, a Bentley, and gets paid over $900,000. He was acquitted on RICO charges after the main witness against him, mobster Lawrence Ricci, was found decomposing in a car trunk in New Jersey.

This dockworkers’ strike is the first since 1977. It threatens the US economy and the ambitions of incompetent Kamala Harris. This administration said it would do nothing.

The Telegraph on Daggett:

The union leader has twice won cases against the US Justice Department over alleged Mafia ties.

Now he has laid down the gauntlet to Joe Biden, threatening to “cripple” the US economy with strike action, kicking off on Tuesday, that could halt container traffic from Maine to Texas, costing billions of dollars every day.

The US East and Gulf Coast port workers walked out at 12:01 AM ET on Tuesday following a dispute over automation and pay.

Members of the New Jersey-based International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) union, representing 47,000 port workers, had said they would down tools if an agreement with the United States Maritime Alliance employer group could not be reached.

[…]

He has railed against robots taking jobs away from dock workers, specifically automated cranes and technology used to check trucks in and out of ports.

“Someone has to get into Congress and say, ‘Whoa, timeout, this world is going too fast for us, machines got to stop,” he said.

“Who’s going to support [workers’] families? Machines? Machines don’t have families.”

In separate talks with the United States Maritime Alliance, he said: “We will never allow automation to come into our union and try to put us out of work as long as I’m alive.”

Mr Daggett has labelled the wage increases offered by the Maritime Alliance “insulting”.

Under the current contract, which expired on Monday, longshoremen earn up to $39 an hour, but the ILA is pushing for that to rise to $69 an hour over the next six years.

The average hourly wage in the US is $28.34, according to an analysis of numbers from the Bureau of Labour Statistics by Forbes. The average annual salary is $59,428.

Including overtime, longshoremen can earn more than $200,000, but the dock workers say they have to put in long working weeks to make that much money.