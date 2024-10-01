James Woods Wisdom on Harris’s Leadership During the Hurricane

James Woods X’s Posts below speak for many of us.

On September 29th, as people were dying and losing everything in the South, Kamala, who couldn’t fly in enough Haitians, was picking up $28 million at a fundraiser in LA instead of at least appearing to be a leader. She could have arranged an airlift to bring isolated Southerners to safety.

Hope you enjoyed the beef Wellington at your California fundraiser, Madame Cackler pic.twitter.com/fsCM0NOfoo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 1, 2024

The ports are about to be closed War is erupting in the Middle East Americans in a disaster area are being ignored Our borders are wide open Crime is a tsunami in every blue city VOTE DEMOCRAT FOR MORE OF THIS.

pic.twitter.com/vMmRff5yuG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 1, 2024

The answer to the above is “Yes!”

War in the Middle East because our president is a garden gnome and our vice president is a cackling moron. God forbid it escalates before we can elect a real leader. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 1, 2024

Today, as Iran attacked Israel, we got nothing from Biden or Harris. Instead of sanctioning Iran, they will allow them to continue getting rich so they can terrorize the region.

“Every four years, we say this is the one. This here is the one,” Harris told the crowd at the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles during her fundraiser as the South was engulfed in a storm.

Check this out:

If she is the one, God help us. She’s an imbecile. Who the hay cares about Mrs. Shelton helping raise her?

Americans are hostages in the Gazan tunnels, and Biden-Harris won’t sanction Iran.

The USA is running leaderless with open borders, wars, high-risk strikes, inflation, and so much more. When Iran threatened the lives of Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and Donald Trump, Biden and Harris did NOTHING!

We are in danger of World War III with two non-existent leaders. All they can say as Iran rains bombs on them is say, “Ceasefire!”