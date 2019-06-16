Ilhan Omar Doesn’t Want Anyone Weaponizing Anti-Semitism

Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar complains in this clip that her critics are weaponizing anti-Semitism and it shuts down debate and vilifies the debaters.

She is such a piece of work.

So, what should we do Ilhan, let you debate the pluses and minuses of anti-Semitism from your insane perspective, ignore your anti-Semitic tropes, and attack those who dare question it?

Omar is the one trying to shut down her opponents. If you accuse an anti-Semitic Muslim congresswoman of anti-Semitism, you’re an Islamaphobe. Get it?